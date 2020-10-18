In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, the team of Kolkata Knight Riders got a big relief. KKR’s star spinner Sunil Naren has got a clean chit in the case of suspected bowling action. Last week, there was a complaint against Sunil Narine of suspected bowling action.

According to the information revealed, the IPL bowling action committee has given a clean chit to Sunil Narine. After getting a clean chit, Sunil Naren can play for KKR once again.

In the match played against Kings XI Punjab last week, there was a complaint of suspicious bowling action against Sunil Narine. If Sunil Naren does not get a clean chit and another complaint comes against him, he could have been banned from playing in this tournament.

Sunil Naren’s action remains in controversies

Please tell that Sunil Naren is always in controversies regarding bowling action. The first complaint was in 2014 about Naren’s bowling action. Naren’s bowling action was complained twice during the 2014 Champions League and he did not play the 2015 ODI World Cup.

Naren’s bowling action also came up in controversies during the IPL in 2015 and he was banned for bowling in November that year. The ICC gave Naren the permission to bowl again in April 2016, but he did not participate in the Twenty-Twenty World Cup that year. In March 2018, while playing in Pakistan Super League, there were complaints about Naren’s bowling action.

IPL 2020: three Indian players created history; this is the first time in this tournament

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan is not happy with his century after claiming a century