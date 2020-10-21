Sunil Narine became a father figure in the Kolkata Knight Riders team in IPL 2020. He has given this information on Instagram. These days Sunil Naren is present with the team in UAE due to IPL. Naren could not make his place in the playing eleven due to questionable bowling action in the previous matches, but his bowling action has now been cleared by the IPL committee and may be seen playing for KKR in the upcoming matches.

Naren shared a photo on his Instagram and wrote in the caption, ‘Happiness comes from big delivery people in small packages.’ As soon as sharing this photo of Naren, he is getting a lot of congratulations and people are looking very happy with this post as well. This photo of him is also becoming viral on social media.

Sunil Naren’s performance in the IPL so far this year has been nothing special. He has taken just 5 wickets in 6 matches in IPL 2020, while his economy is also 8.09. Naren has not been able to leave much of an impact this year as a batsman. In batting, Naren has scored 44 runs in 6 matches at a modest strike rate of 110. The Kolkata Knight Riders have won 5 out of the 9 matches played this season, while the team has lost in 4 matches. The next match of KKR will be played against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi today (21 October). In this match, the team can give opportunity to Sunil Narine, in place of Russell, who was seen in trouble against Hyderabad.