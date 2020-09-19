Team India’s top-order batsman KL Rahul will be seen captaining the Kings XI Punjab team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. Rahul has performed brilliantly in the last two seasons and that is why he was selected as the captain of the team this season. Former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar believes that if Rahul proves to be a successful captain, the way for him to become the vice-captain of Team India can also be opened. Currently, Team India vice-captain in limited overs cricket is Rohit Sharma.

Chahar was disappointed at not getting bowling in the death overs, Dhoni stopped speaking like this

Gavaskar said that there is no doubt about Rahul’s batting, but he has no experience of captaincy at the moment. He went on to say on Sports, ‘Rahul has a great chance to show that he can score runs while also taking responsibility. The second thing can prove that he is worthy of captaining a team. If he does that then he can become the vice-captain of Team India in the future. Virat Kohli is the captain of Team India in all three formats, while Rohit is vice-captain in limited overs and Ajinkya Rahane is vice-captain in Tests. Gavaskar said, ‘Team India has cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane. But if we talk about the future, then he can also become the captain of Team India.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians get new before match against CSK

Gavaskar further said, ‘So it is going to be a very important tournament for Rahul as captain. I would like to see Indian U-19 player Ravi Bishnoi in the playing eleven. Because they will not have much pressure in the UAE. ‘ The Kings XI Punjab team has not been able to win a single IPL title yet.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.