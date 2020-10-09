Sunrisers Hyderabad, under the captaincy of David Warner, defeated Kings XI Punjab on Thursday unilaterally by 69 runs. Hyderabad scored 201 on the basis of a superb game of openers, playing first. Johnny Bairstow scored 99 while David Warner scored 52 for the team. Chasing a target of 202 runs, Punjab team managed to score 132 runs despite a 77-run knock by Nicholas Puran and lost the match. In this match, spinner Rashid Khan bowled amazing and took three wickets for 12 runs. His vigorous performance made everyone crazy. Former India great batsman Sunil Gavaskar has also praised him.

Former Indian team legend batsman Sunil Gavaskar has praised Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Afghan spin bowler Rashid Khan, saying that he is the kind of bowler that every team captain would like to have in his team. Rashid had taken three wickets, performing brilliantly against Kings XI Punjab. He took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran (77), Simran Singh (11) and Mandeep Singh (6). Rashid gave 12 runs in four overs and threw a maiden over.

Gavaskar said that you should ask the captain of any franchise which one bowler he wants to include in his team. I trust that everyone will take the name of Rashid. He performs his job well. He said that he takes wickets and bowls a dot ball. His economy is also fantastic.

It was three wickets for 12 runs in four overs against Punjab. Leg spinners usually bowl full toss and short ball. But Rashid does less. He attacks every ball and throws a googly. Many batsmen do not understand their spin. This type of bowling and balance forces any captain to take Rashid into the team.