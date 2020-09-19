Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar told which cricketer has proved to be the biggest ‘game changer’ in T20 format. Gavaskar did not name any Indian cricketer but a Caribbean cricketer. Gavaskar believes that all-rounder Andre Russell, who played for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has emerged as the biggest ‘game changer’ in the T20 format. This comment of Gavaskar has come before the start of IPL.

Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportsstar, “KKR has the biggest game changer in this format as Andre Russell.” Russell has been performing quite well for KKR over the years. Last year, Russell scored 510 runs in 13 innings at a strike rate of 204.81, during which he averaged 56.66, besides taking 11 wickets. Russell has had the lowest strike rate of 164.91 in the last four seasons, which gives a sense of what he has contributed to KKR.

KKR mentor and former Australian cricketer David Hussey has even gone so far as to say that Russell is the kind of player who can score a double century in T20 cricket. Gavaskar wrote in his column, ‘In the last auction for KKR, Pat Cummins was bought, which was the most expensive player sold in the auction. They also bat, but there is no doubt that people will keep an eye on them whether they are able to perform according to their price or not.