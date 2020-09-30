In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team is third in the points table after 11 matches. In three matches, the team won two and lost one. Meanwhile, captain Virat Kohli scored 14, 1 and 3 runs in three matches. Fans are also worried about Virat’s poor form, among them former cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has kept his point about Virat’s form. Gavaskar believes what happened if Virat did not score runs in three matches, but he will soon return to form.

RCB defeated Mumbai Indians in a super over on 28 September in the last match. Only the names of the highest runs in IPL are recorded. In the 2016 season, Virat hit 973 runs at an average of 81.08, including four centuries. Virat also holds the record for the highest century in a season of IPL. Virat is also the target of critics for his poor form. Gavaskar has predicted that around 400-500 runs will be scored by Virat’s bat this season. After RCB’s match against Mumbai Indians, Gavaskar said, “He is a class player and knows it all.” So what happened if he did not score runs in three matches, he is the batsman who will complete the task by the end of the tournament.

He further said, “He may have started off slow, but by the end of this tournament he will have 400-500 runs in his account.” There has been a year where he scored around 1000 runs. He may not be able to score 900 runs in IPL 2020, but will make 500. RCB fans are also eagerly waiting for captain Virat to return to form. RCB are scheduled to play their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. The match is to be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.