Social media has sparked controversy over the on-air statement of veteran Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar during a match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Anushka Sharma also targeted him on the statement made by the former captain of the Indian team and famous cricket commentator. The statement made on his wife Anushka Sharma regarding Virat Kohli’s performance during commentary in an IPL match has caught the eye. However, Gavaskar got the support of social media users on this issue and this is the reason that #WeSupportGavaskar remains popular on Twitter.

Users have written that Gavaskar did not say anything wrong during the Royal Challengers Bangalore match against Kings Elven Punjab in the 13th season of IPL and he did not have to give any kind of explanation for what he said. A Twitter user wrote, “Sunil Gavaskar ji your statement was not wrong. Your statement does not show from anywhere that you have held the cricketer’s wife responsible for her husband’s performance in the match. Interpretation of your statement incorrectly done.”

Gavaskar, who came into controversy on social media for his on-air statement during the match, later clarified. After this, Gavaskar got tremendous support from fans on social media. Gavaskar once again repeated the same issue during the match between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Superkings on Friday evening.

Gavaskar said, “I did not make any sexist comment. I said that during the lockdown Virat Kohli did not take time to practice. We all saw how Virat Kohli was practicing on his terrace and Anushka was bowling him. . I just said that Virat has only practiced Anushka’s bowling. “