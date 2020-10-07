Rajasthan Royals started well in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, but after winning two matches, the team share has lost three in a row. Rajasthan Royals lost by 57 runs in the match played against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. After this match, team captain Steve Smith has suffered another major setback. Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh due to the slow over rate.

The Indian Premier League has issued a statement informing Smith about the fine. “Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh for being found guilty of slow over rate in a match played against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi,” the statement said.

Steve Smith, however, is not the first captain who has been convicted of slow over rate this season. Royal Challengers captain Virat Kohli was first fined 12 lakh rupees due to slow over rate. After that Delhi captain Shreyash Iyer was also found guilty of slow over rate and he was also fined Rs 12 lakh.

Since these three captains have been the first mistake this season, they have been fined. If any of these captains is found guilty of slow over rate again this season, then a match ban can also be imposed on him.

