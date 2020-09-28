Following the record win against Kings XI Punjab, Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith has credited the victory to Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia. Punjab had given Rajasthan a target of 224 runs in response to which Rajasthan won the match by scoring 226 runs thanks to a stormy innings of 53 runs adorned by Sanju Samson 85 and finally Rahul Tewatia’s seven sixes.

Smith said, “It was a really great game. Tewatia performed brilliantly against Sheldon Cottrell. We had an idea of ​​the atmosphere here from the last match. It is a small ground, but we knew that if we had wickets in hand then we would have a chance to win the match. “

He said, “Samson hit sixes on the spot. We also saw him doing it on the nets as he did in Cottrell’s over. Three sixes in Cottrell’s over brought our return to the match. This increased the confidence of the team and at one time it seemed that we can score more than 250 runs. However, the credit also goes to the bowlers who made a comeback. ”

On the other hand, ‘Man of the Match’ Samson praised Teotia, saying, “It was Tewatia’s very brave innings.” He never gave up. I could see that he (during their partnership) was not able to contact the ball, but he did not give up and he has the ability to score 30 runs in an over from an international player. He will be very important for us in the tournament. “

It was a shocking decision to send this leg spinner first to bat. Samson said it was a result of the thinking of the coach and the team’s director. “It was the thinking of our coach Andrew McDonald and Zubin (Director of Cricket),” he said. He has worked hard on Teotia. I thought he was a full leg spinner but the team management had tested his batting abilities in the practice match. “