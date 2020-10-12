Rajasthan Royals (RR) young batsman Ryan Parag (Riyan Parag) smashed a 26-ball 42 not out in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Sunrisers Hyderabad, SRH) and teamed up with Rahul Tewatia. Gave a stunning victory by five wickets. Ryan led the team to victory with sixes in 19.5 overs and after this Bihu started dancing on the field. Bihu is a traditional dance of Assam and Ryan is also from Assam.

Tewatiya and Khalil Ahmed in the last over

The video of Ryan Parag’s dance is becoming very viral on social media and the reaction of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on this dance is also very much discussed. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team dominated the match for a long time. The situation was such that Rajasthan Royals had lost five wickets for just 78 runs in 12 overs. Ben Stokes, Jose Butler, Captain Steve Smith, Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa have returned to the pavilion. After this, Ryan and Rahul together shared an unbroken 85-run partnership.

Rahul Tewatia smashed 45 runs off 28 balls. Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting first, scored 158 runs for four wickets in 20 overs. Manish Pandey scored an innings of 54 runs, in response, Rajasthan Royals scored 163 runs for 19.5 overs five wickets. In the last over, there was some tussle between Khalil Ahmed and Rahul Tewatia. After which Warner had to come to the beach for rescue. After the match, Warner also went and talked to Tewatia.