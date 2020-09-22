In the first match of the 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), Ambati Rayudu won the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with his great batting, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Vijay Shankar’s flop show in the third match. Got to Vijay Shankar was out on the Golden Duck against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and since then ‘Three D’ memes started going viral on Twitter. Vijay Shankar also proved expensive in bowling and spent 14 runs in 1.2 overs. Actually, for the World Cup last year, Vijay Shankar was replaced in Team India in place of Rayudu in Team India and Indian selectors said that Vijay has got preference over Rayudu due to three dimensions (batting, bowling and fielding). After this, a tweet by Rayudu went viral.

IPL 2020: RCB’s debut, Anushka Sharma’s reaction

After team selection, Rayudu wrote on Twitter that he has ordered ‘3D’ glasses to watch the World Cup. A lot of memes have been shared about Rayudu’s ‘Three D’ tweet since Vijay Shankar’s flop show in the first match for SRH. Rayudu had scored 71 runs in the first match for CSK and was elected Man of the Match. One user wrote, “Rayudu is watching Vijay Shankar’s performance in RCB and SRH matches with 3D glasses.” Vijay Shankar could not do much in the World Cup as well and the selection committee had to face a lot of criticism for not selecting Rayudu in the team. Some such trolls on Twitter: Vijay Shankar

Rayudu watching Vijay Shankar’s performance in #RCBVsSRH using 3D glasses: pic.twitter.com/bbNxBmWkRO – Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) September 21, 2020

Team owner auction mein vijay shankar ko khareedte hue #SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/2Ox3V4z7hT – Rofl Gandhi 2.0🏹 (@RoflGandhi_) September 21, 2020

Vijay Shankar is the deadly combination of kohli and bumrah. He bowls like kohli and bats like bumrah 😂#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/7nVqbzTAcr – Sanchit Sahu (@ SanchitSahu10) September 21, 2020

Rayudu after watching Vijay Shankar the 3D player’s performance today. pic.twitter.com/EKfxTHkGCR – Risssshabh👶 (@Sarcasmiclol) September 21, 2020

Back to back no ball by vijay shankar Le Rayudu: pic.twitter.com/Ad3Q2Coyvn – Red Dot (@ Pat_Se_Headsh0t) September 21, 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs

SRH won the toss and captain David Warner decided to bowl first. RCB scored 163 for five in 20 overs thanks to the half-century of Devdutt Padiikkal and AB de Villiers, in response SRH’s team were all out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal took three while Shivam Dubey and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each. With this win RCB reached the top in the point table with +0.500 net runrate and two points.