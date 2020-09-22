In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) suffered a 10-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opening match. SRH captain David Warner was unfortunate runout in this match. Warner’s pain spills over after the loss, saying he doesn’t remember when he was out the last time. Warner was at the non-striker end when Johnny Bairstow hit a sharp shot off Umesh Yadav, the ball hit the stumps with Umesh Yadav’s hand and Warner was outside the crease, forcing him to return to the pavilion.

Warner said after the match, ‘I don’t remember when I was out before this way. There were some things in this match that we have not seen before. Chahal’s last over was the turning point. We have to forget this match and work hard for the next game. Mitchell Marsh bowling ankle when Sunrisers Hyderabad finally suffered. Despite this, he came to bat in the last moments, for which Warner also praised him.

Warner said, ‘Mitchell showed courage and landed at the crease. He was not feeling very well. He could not emphasize on his feet. Hopefully, his injury will not be serious. He was in a lot of pain, so nothing can be said. Warner was out for 6 runs off 6 balls. RCB batted first, scoring 163 runs for five wickets in 20 overs, in response SRH’s team was all out for 153 runs.