In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Sunrisers Hyderabad registered a resounding 69-run win against Kings XI Punjab. With this win, the team’s net run-rate also increased significantly and along with the total of six points, the team headed by David Warner has reached the top-3 in the points table. After the match, Captain Warner explained why he was nervous in the last four overs. He told that Nicholas Pooran’s batting increased his tension.

Sunrisers captain Warner himself admitted that he was a bit nervous when Puran was batting. He said, ‘Enjoyed it, but when Nicholas was batting and there were four overs left, he was a little nervous. I have played with him in Bangladesh and when he plays big shots it creates problems for the opposing team. Paying respect to Rashid, Warner said, “Rashid should be given a lot of respect, he is a world class bowler and he is good in the team. Of course, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) is disappointing, but his exit will give other players a chance.

Regarding England’s fantastic pairing with Johnny Bairstow, Australia’s Warner said, “I don’t know why people think there’s so much hatred between the two countries.” It is going well and I am currently trying to give him a strike. We like to bat together. Man of the Match Bairstow appeared satisfied with his performance and also praised Warner. Bairstow said, ‘I was satisfied, of course I had my third half-century but it is important to achieve consistency with two consecutive half-centuries. It is fun to bat with Warner, we know what level of player he is. I think it was his 50th half-century that tells the whole story. ‘