In the 22nd match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, Kings XI Punjab suffered a major defeat by 69 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KL Rahul’s team has suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in this tournament. After this defeat, the morale of the team would also have been severed, as earlier Chennai Super Kings defeated Chennai XI Punjab by 10 wickets. After the match, captain KL Rahul told what reasons the team had to face defeat.

Nicholas in front of the superb bowling of Kings XI Punjab team Rashid Khan (three wickets for 12), Khalil Ahmed (two wickets for 24) and T Natarajan (two wickets for 24) chasing Sunrisers target of 202 runs. Despite the stormy innings of Puran (77), he was reduced to 132 runs in 16.5 overs. Earlier, Johnny Bairstow made a 97-run partnership for the first wicket with David Warner (52) in addition to scoring 97 runs with the help of six sixes and seven fours in 55 balls, which led Sunrisers Hyderabad to 201 for six. Was successful in creating. Chasing the target, the team of Kings XI Punjab had lost three wickets including the captain by 58 runs.

After the match, Rahul said, “It is difficult when you lose so many wickets in the power play, especially when you are playing with six batsmen.” Mayank (Agarwal) had a bad runout. Apart from this, all the shots we played went into the hands of fielders. Rahul, however, praised the bowlers for better bowling in the death overs, saying that it was a positive side. The Kings XI Punjab team were brought back in the final five overs by leg-spinners Ravi Bishnoi (three wickets for 29 runs) and Arshdeep Singh (two wickets for 33 runs) in which Sunrisers Hyderabad’s team could add only 41 runs.

He said, ‘In the last five matches we were struggling with our death over bowling but it was positive in this match. The bowlers showed courage and made a comeback, after such a start you can expect them to score more than 230 runs. Rahul praised Nicolas Pooran, who scored a half-century, saying, ‘It is great to see Pooran batting and he is batting brilliantly. Last year too, he did it whenever he got a chance.