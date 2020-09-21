IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB: The third match of IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 7:30 pm today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is the first match of both the teams in this season, so both of them would like to start their campaign with a win. Let us know which records can be made or broken in this match.

Head to head figures of SRH and RCB

So far, 14 matches have been played between these two teams in IPL, in which Hyderabad has won eight matches, while Bangalore has won six matches.

King Kohli and de Villiers can name these records

Kohli has captained 110 matches so far in IPL, in which he has won 49 matches. In such a situation, he can register his 50th win against Hyderabad today. If Kohli does this, he will become the fourth player to win 50 matches as captain in the IPL.

At the same time, T20 specialist AB de Villiers has hit 199 sixes for RCB in IPL. Today he can complete his 200 sixes against Hyderabad.

These players can name these records

Wicket-keeper batsman Parthiv Patel has scored 731 runs in 32 matches for RCB. Today, he can surpass Ross Taylor (733) and Tillakaratna Dilshan (733) in the list of batsmen who have scored the most runs for this franchise.

At the same time, Patel has scored four half-centuries for RCB so far. Today, he can match Rahul Dravid (5) and Robin Uthappa (5) in terms of scoring the most half-centuries for the team.

Umesh Yadav has taken 28 wickets in 25 matches for RCB. Today, he can overtake Jacques Kallis (30) against Hyderabad. Kallis has taken 30 wickets for RCB in 45 innings.

SRH players can name these records

Deepak Hooda (373) and Vijay Shankar (345) have a chance to overtake Darren Sammy (388) in terms of runs for SRH. In the case of wickets for Hyderabad, Khalil Ahmed (19) has a chance to leave thisara Perera (22) behind.