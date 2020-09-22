Dubai: After half-centuries from young Devadatta Padikkal and veteran AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal made a positive start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 10 runs here on Monday.

Padikkal scored 56 runs off 42 balls with the help of eight fours.

Playing his first match in the IPL, Padikkal scored 56 runs with the help of eight fours in 42 balls, while De Villiers scored 51 runs in 30 balls which included four fours and two sixes. With these innings played at the start of the innings and at the end of the innings, RCB scored 163 runs for five wickets after being invited to bat first.

In response, the Sunrisers team were dismissed for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Johnny Bairstow (61 off 43 balls, six fours, two sixes) and Manish Pandey (34 off 33 balls, three fours, one six) added 71 runs for the second wicket.

At one time Sunrisers had 121 runs for two wickets but they lost the last eight wickets within 26 balls and 32 runs. Chahal took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs and started the fall of wickets. Shivam Dubey (two for 15) and Navdeep Saini (two for 25) also bowled impressively.

David Warner’s wicket fell in the second over itself

Sunrisers had lost the wicket of skipper David Warner (six) in the second over which was run out unfortunate. Both Bairstow and Pandey waited for the loose balls to play the innings by playing long shots.

Bairstow got life on a personal total of 40 and 44 runs. Taking advantage of this, he hit his half-century and team’s century off 37 balls by hitting a foursome off Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, RCB’s trumpet Aces Chahal forced Pandey to give an easy catch.

Umesh Yadav gave 48 runs in four overs

Umesh Yadav disappointed in bowling and plundered 48 runs in four overs. Bairstow targeted him from the beginning. Chahal overturned Bairstow in his last over with a leg-break and then Vijay Shankar with a bold googly, after which the Sunrisers innings were shattered like cards.

Sunrisers suffered Mitchell Marsh injury

Mitchell Marsh was hurt by the Sunrisers as Priyam Garg (12) lost his wicket due to inexperience and Abhishek Sharma (7) was run out and injured Rashid Khan. Marsh came for batting but returned to the pavilion immediately after being dismissed.

Earlier, Padikkal showed confidence from the very first over. He gave respect to Bhuvaneshwar Kumar but kept the bowlers on target from the other end and made visible shots around the grounds. He and Finch added 90 runs for the first wicket but Sunrisers bowlers bowled tight in the middle overs while Marsh was able to bowl only four balls due to a twisted ankle.

Padikkal, who scored a half-century in all three formats of cricket, also did this feat in the IPL. He completed his fifty by hitting a four off deep square leg off Abhishek’s ball. Rashid could convert it into a catch but he could not guess the ball correctly.

Vijay Shankar jerks Padikkal’s wicket

In the end, Vijay Shankar bowled Padikkal, then Abhishek Sharma lured Sunrisers out lbw Aaron Aaron Finch (29 off 27 balls, one four, two sixes) off the first ball of the next over. Finch hit Vijay Shankar and Rashid Khan for sixes.

Despite the presence of captain Virat Kohli (14 runs off 13 balls) and de Villiers, the ball did not reach the boundary line for four overs. Kohli caught the boundary line in an attempt to play a long shot. De Villiers hit Sandeep Sharma for two consecutive sixes in the 19th over and then completed his half-century before being run out. Bhuvneshwar gave only one run from the last four balls of the innings.

