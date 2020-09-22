Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs on Monday with a brilliant bowling by Yuzvendra Chahal after half-centuries from young Devadatta Padikkal and veteran AB de Villiers. With this, Virat’s team made a positive start to their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Playing his first match in the IPL, Padikkal scored 56 runs off 42 balls with the help of eight fours, while De Villiers smashed 51 off 30 balls which included four fours and two sixes.

With these innings played at the beginning of the innings and at the end of the innings, RCB scored 163 runs for five wickets after being invited to bat first. In response, the Sunrisers were dismissed for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Johnny Bairstow (61 off 43 balls, six fours, two sixes) and Manish Pandey (34 off 33 balls, three fours, one six) added 71 runs for the second wicket. At one time, the Sunrisers were 121 for two but lost the last eight wickets in 26 balls and 32 runs.

Chahal took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs and started the fall of wickets. Shivam Dubey (two for 15) and Navdeep Saini (two for 25) also bowled impressively. The Sunrisers had lost the wicket of skipper David Warner (six) in the second over, who were run out unfortunate. Both Bairstow and Pandey finished the innings playing long shots, waiting for loose balls.

Bairstow got life on a personal total of 40 and 44 runs. Taking advantage of this, he hit his half-century and team’s century off 37 balls by hitting a foursome off Umesh Yadav. Meanwhile, RCB’s trump card Ake Chahal forced Pandey to give an easy catch.

Chahal reversed the match like this

Umesh Yadav disappointed in bowling and took 48 runs in four overs. Bairstow targeted him from the beginning. Chahal overturned Bairstow in his last over with a leg break and then Vijay Shankar, bowling a googly, after which the Sunrisers innings was shattered like cards. Chahal, who took 3 wickets for 18 runs in 4 overs, was adjudged Man of the Match.

