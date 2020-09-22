In the third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs. At one time it seemed that SRH would easily win this match, but after that Yuzvendra Chahal completely reversed the match stance with his bowling. Johnny Bairstow hit 61 off 43 balls, while Manish Pandey scored 34 off 33 balls. Chahal dismissed both these batsmen, besides Vijay Shankar also showed the path of the pavilion.

Chahal, who was elected man of the match, said, ‘When I bowled my first over, it was understood that I had to bowl in the stump to stump line and I backed myself. At one time he was batting very well and I was trying to do loopy and wide ball, which I managed to put pressure on. When I was bowling Pandey (Manish), I was trying to throw the ball outside the off-stump, but then decided to bowl the stumps as it was difficult to hit on the leg side. And a ball to Beerstow (Johnny) a bit fuller and outside the leg side, making it difficult for him to play the shot on the leg side. ‘

Chahal further said, ‘When Vijay (Shankar) came, Virat and AB told me to put googly and it worked. I had applied some soil in my hand so that the dew would not be affected. ‘ ABD, who played 51 runs for RCB, said after the match, ‘I am very happy, we worked hard for this win. It was good after the match was over that we were standing on the side of the result, after 36 years of age you have a little bit of a doubt on yourself, but we all worked hard in training and I am happy that we did the way we did on the basics Worked. I have kept Josh Phillip in my care, just as Mark Boucher put me in his care. Devdutt Paddikkal is a little shy and quiet player, so I can’t say much about him, but he seems to be a well-talented player. ‘

SRH won the toss and captain David Warner decided to bowl first. RCB scored 163 for five in 20 overs thanks to the half-century of Devdutt Padiikkal and AB de Villiers, in response SRH’s team were all out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Padiqkal scored 56 runs. Yuzvendra Chahal took three while Shivam Dubey and Navdeep Saini took two wickets each. With this win RCB reached the top in the point table with +0.500 net runrate and two points.