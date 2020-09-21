IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Streaming: The third match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). This match between the two teams will be played at Dubai International Stadium. SRH captain is David Warner, while the command of RCB is in the hands of Virat Kohli. Both teams would like to start the season with a win.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has once won the IPL title. At the same time, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore has not been able to win the title even once. Chennai Super Kings defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match, while Delhi Capitals defeated Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling match on Sunday. This match was decided in the super over. The weather will be clear in the third match of IPL 2020 to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The competition between the two teams is expected to be tough and forged. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played on 21 September, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can I watch the live telecast of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match?

You can watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match on the Disney Hotstar app.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team- SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Team – Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Maurice, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Jampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moin Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Mann Singh, Isuru Udana, Angel Padikal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Joshua Philippe, Pawan Deshpande.

Possible playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal / Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.

read this also:

IPL 2020: Captain Shreyas Iyer made a big statement on Ashwin’s play against Chennai