IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live cricket Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sunrisers have won the IPL title in 2016, but Royal Challengers captained by Virat Kohli have so far stayed away from the trophy.

The opening pair of Captain Warner and Johnny Bairstow will be very strong. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be responsible for fast bowling aggression. They will need help from Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi and Siddharth Kaul.

If the Sunrisers want to repeat the 2016 form, then a lot will depend on their spinners as to how they perform on the slow and low pitches of the UAE. The spin attack will be led by Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Mohammad Nabi of his country will support him in this.

Warner’s team also has options for spin all-rounders. Here he can choose from Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma. The Royal Challengers League, on the other hand, is among the three teams that have not won a single title yet.

Kohli’s captaincy is the biggest strength of Royal Challengers. Apart from Kohli, Royal Challengers have AB de Villiers one of the most dangerous batsmen of T20. The batting of Royal Challengers revolves around Kohli and AB. If both go, then runs run. Both of them also explained how fielding is done on the field. The arrival of Aaron Finch has strengthened the top order of the team.

The young angel pedal can open with Finch. Royal Challengers also have the option of Joshua Philippe in the opening. The arrival of all-rounder Chris Maurice can prove to be a profitable deal for the team. He can be seen in the role of the finisher whose team was looking for in Royal Challengers.

In the middle order, Royal Challengers have Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey and Maurice, all of whom have the ability to score fast runs on bowling attacks.

The experienced South African fast bowler Dale Steyn will lead the fast bowling attack. The bowling attack of the team looks extremely dangerous due to the presence of Navdeep Saini, Udana, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav. In the spin, Royal Challengers have the options of Yuzvendra Chahal, Pawan Negi, Adam Jampa and Washington Sundar. It is to be seen who the captain gives the place in the playing-11. Looking at the UAE pitches, all of them have to come forward.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Virat Kohli (captain), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Chris Maurice, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dubey, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Adam Jampa, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj, Dale Steyn, Moin Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkirat Man Singh, Isuru Udana, Angel Paddikal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Joshua Philippe, Pawan Deshpande.

Possible playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal / Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.