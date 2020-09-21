IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB: In the third match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to bowl first after winning the toss. Equipped with strong batsmen, Royal Challengers Bangalore team will bat first. Chris Morris is not in the RCB team. At the same time, SRH has included Mitchell Marsh in the last eleven.

After the toss, captain David Warner said that we will bowl first. An interesting match took place here last night. We have a balanced team.

At the same time, Virat Kohli said that we have made some changes for the setup and the team as well. Players have worked hard during the lockdown period. He has also taken a lot of responsibility in these three weeks.

Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XI – Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philip, Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn and Yuzvendra Chahal.