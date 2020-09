Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Monday decided to bowl first by winning the toss in their first match of the 13th season of IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Dubai International Stadium here. Bangalore are captained by Virat Kohli while Hyderabad are headed by Australian opener David Warner. Sunrisers Hyderabad won the title in 2016, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have not been able to become champions even once.

3 young players have made their debut in this match. Bangalore has given opener Devdutt Padikkal and Australian wicketkeeper batsman Josh Philippe. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), captained by David Warner, has fed Priyam Garg. All three players are 20–20 years old.

Teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philip (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dubey, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal.