IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB: In the third match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs. With this, SRH had a disappointing start to the tournament. Captain David Warner looked very disappointed after the loss in this close match. However, he hoped to return in the next match.

After the match, Warner said, what happened in today’s match, now we cannot fix it. But we are ready for the next match. However, we have to work hard for this.

Please tell that Warner was run out in this match in an unfortunate way. On his run out, he said, “I don’t even remember exactly when I was out like this the last time.” It is very disappointing to be out like this. ”

With this, Warner also spoke on Mitchell Marsh’s injury. About Marsh’s injury, he said that Marsh was seen in a lot of trouble, he is not able to give any weight on his leg. His injury was very harmful for us. However, I hope he gets fit soon.