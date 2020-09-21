IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB: In the third match of IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs. Kohli’s RCB had previously scored 163 runs in 20 overs thanks to half-centuries from Devdutt Paddikal and AB de Villiers. In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were reduced to 153 runs in 19.4 overs.

Earlier, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore came out to bat first after losing the toss and Aaron Finch and Devadatta Padikal gave a bang. Both added 90 runs in 11 overs for the first wicket. Devdutt scored 56 and Finch scored 29 runs. While Paddikal hit eight fours, Finch hit one four and two sixes.

After this, Captain Kohli kept walking by scoring only 14 runs. In the end, AB de Villiers played an innings of 51 runs in 30 balls and brought the team across 160. AB hit four fours and two sixes in his half-century innings. For Hyderabad, Natarajan, Vijay Shankar and Abhishek Sharma took one wicket each.

After that, chasing the target of 164 runs from RCB, Hyderabad got the first blow as Warner on the score of 18 runs. Warner was run out after scoring six runs. After this Manish Pandey 34 and Johnny Bairstow 61 shared 71 runs for the second wicket. Hyderabad at one time scored 120 runs for the loss of two wickets in 15 overs, but Bairstow was dismissed as wickets fell and Hyderabad lost the match won.

Bairstow hit six fours and two sixes in his innings. Apart from Bairstow, Manish Pandey scored 34 runs thanks to three fours and a six. However, in front of RCB’s deadly bowling, eight batsmen of Hyderabad could not even touch the double figures. At the same time, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took the maximum four wickets for RCB. Apart from this, Shivam Dubey and Navdeep Saini got two successes.