IPL 2020 SRH vs RCB, Pitch & Weather Report and Match Preview: The third match of IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore from 7:30 pm today at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. This is the first match of both the teams in this season, so both of them would like to start their campaign with a win.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team has players like David Warner, Johnny Bairstow, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. At the same time, the team of Royal Challengers Bangalore has match-winners like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris. Both teams have a great combination of young and experienced players.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be clear in the third match of IPL 2020 to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, just like Abu Dhabi, here too the players will have to face the scorching heat. Also here Shabnam (dew) will have an important role and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

There will be grass on the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In such a situation, there can be a big roll of fast bowlers here. The match was played between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on the same ground, in which the fast bowlers were helped. In such a situation, looking at the pitch, both teams can place an extra fast bowler in the team.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Sunrisers Hyderabad will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad- David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma.

Possible playing XI of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore – Aaron Finch, Devdutt Paddikal / Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Moin Ali, Shivam Dubey, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal.