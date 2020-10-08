IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP Live Streaming and Live Telecast: The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab is to be played in Dubai today in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The condition of both teams is very poor in the point table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are seventh with four points, while Kings XI Punjab are at the bottom of the point table with two points. Under the leadership of KL Rahul, the Kings XI Punjab team was defeated by Chennai Super Kings by 10 wickets in the previous match, while the Sunrisers Hyderabad team, captained by David Warner, had to lose by 34 runs against Mumbai Indians in the previous match.

Both teams will try to return to the winning track with this match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of the current season of IPL due to injury, the bowling of the team looks somewhat weak, while the headache of Kings XI Punjab is also their bowling department. Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 22nd match of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab is to be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Thursday 8 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch live telecast of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Head to head

A total of 14 matches have been played between these two teams, of which Kings XI Punjab have won four and Sunrisers Hyderabad have won 10 matches. Last year, two matches were played between these two teams, of which both teams won one match each. In the 2014 season, Kings XI Punjab defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad twice, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad played two matches each against Kings XI Punjab in 2015, 2016 and 2017 seasons. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, the two teams played four matches against each other, winning two and losing two.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Riddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.