Indian Premier League The 22nd match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on 8 October Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH, Sunrisers Hyderabad) And Kings XI Punjab (Kings XI Punjab) To be played between. The condition of both the teams is still very poor in the tournament. Kings XI Punjab are in the last position in the point table with just one win and Sunrisers Hyderabad are in sixth place with two wins. Both the teams had to face defeat in the previous match, so it would be very important for both to return to the winning track.

Kings XI have lost four out of five matches so far and the Sunrisers have lost three matches and won two. The strength of Kings XI Punjab is his batting, but the bowling of the team players in bowling has given a disappointing performance. Captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have shown strength in batting and Nicholas Pooran has also indicated his return to form. CSK defeated Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the previous match. At the same time, Mumbai Indians had washed out Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in the last match. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been out of the tournament, so the difficulties of Sunrisers Hyderabad have increased significantly.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Vijay Shankar, Riddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

KXIP Squad 2020: KL Rahul (Captain), Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, Jimmy Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshadip Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujib ur Rehman, Sarfraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Aggarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagdish Suchit, Krishnappa Gautam, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.