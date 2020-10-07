Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have performed poorly so far due to the failure of the bowlers, will be dependent on the batsmen of the team when they face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday. Kings XI have lost four out of five matches so far and are at the bottom of the table. The Sunrisers have lost three matches and won two and are in sixth place.

Punjab batsman in form

Kings XI’s strong side is their opening pair. Captain KL Rahul is in excellent form and has scored two half-centuries and a century while Mayank Agarwal has scored a century and a half-century. Both of them have played the main responsibility in batting so far. Nicholas Pooran is also playing a good role but Glenn Maxwell has not been able to walk yet. But despite good batting, Kings XI lost due to their disappointing bowling.

Bowlers increased the problem of Punjab

Except Mohammed Shami, none of his other bowlers have consistently performed well. His bowlers could not defend the score of 223 against Rajasthan Royals. In the last match against Chennai Super Kings, he lost by ten wickets despite giving a target of 178 runs. In such a situation, he now has to face the Sunrisers, who have batsmen like Johnny Bairstow, David Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson in the top order. All of them would like to take advantage of the weaknesses of Kings XI bowlers.

Hyderabad gets shock due to Bhubaneswar’s exit

Sunrisers suffered a 34-run loss to Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Sunrisers lost the first two matches due to middle-order failure. In such a situation, Williamson had to be placed in the playing XI instead of an all-rounder, which strengthened his middle order. In such a situation, captain Warner has had to show confidence in the young bowlers Abhishek Sharma and Abdul Samad as an option for the fifth bowler. He also benefited from this and he won two consecutive matches. But due to injury of the main fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the team has suffered a setback due to being out of the tournament. In the absence of Bhubaneswar, the Sunrisers attack has weakened.

Except T. Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Siddharth Kaul have looted runs. Samad has also proved expensive and in such a situation Warner had to bowl to Williamson against Mumbai. In such a situation, there will be a lot of pressure on Natarajan and spinner Rashid Khan in the match against Kings XI. Sunrisers have the option of keeping veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan and Fabian Allen of the West Indies in the playing XI but Williamson will have to sit out if they are placed in the team.

Possible playing XI of both teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Puran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.

