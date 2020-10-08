SRH vs KXIP: In the 22nd match of IPL 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad have decided to bat first by winning the toss. At the same time, the team of Kings XI Punjab will bowl first. Hyderabad has made only one change in their team for this match. Khalil Ahmed has been entered in the team in place of Siddharth Kaul. At the same time, Punjab has made three major changes in its team.

After the toss, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said that we are batting first. In the previous match, we had lost many wickets simultaneously while trailing the target. We have made only one change in the team. Khalil has returned in place of Kaul.

After the toss, Punjab captain KL Rahul said that I hoped that I would lose the toss but I wanted to bat first. We have not been able to finish the match with both ball and bat yet. The set batsmen have not been able to convert into big scores. The bowlers have not implemented their plans but we know that it can happen. I am glad that the dressing room is a place where the boys are having a lot of fun. It does not feel like we have lost a lot of opportunities. We have made three changes in the team.

Playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Khalil Ahmed.

Kings XI Punjab playing XI KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Simran Singh, Mujib ur Rehman, Arshadip Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.