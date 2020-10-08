IPL 2020 SRH vs KXIP, Match Preview: The 22nd match of IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Hyderabad has won two matches so far this season. At the same time, Punjab has got only one victory so far. In such a situation, both teams will try their best to win in this match.

Due to the injury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the problem of Hyderabad has increased greatly. However, he has a foreign bowler in the form of Billy Stanlake, but the team can give Khalil Ahmed a chance in this match instead of Siddharth Kaul. Johnny Bairstow, David Warner, Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan will be four overseas players from Hyderabad.

At the same time, the team of Punjab can also make many changes in this match. Given the poor performance of the team in the tournament, Chris Gayle and Mujib ur Rehman can get a chance against Hyderabad. At the same time, Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan can be shown the way out.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. With this, Shabnam (dew) will also have an important role here and the team that wins the toss can decide to bowl first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is completely different than the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, according to size, this ground is also quite large. But here, fast bowlers like Dubai will not help. However, the team that wins the toss here can decide to bowl first. Because in the second innings, the bowlers may have problems with the dew.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Kings XI Punjab will win in this match. However, the match is likely to close.

Kings XI Punjab likely playing XI

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell / Chris Gayle, Sarfraz Khan, K Gautam, Mujib ur Rehman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s probable playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma and Khalil Ahmed.