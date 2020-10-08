SRH vs KXIP: The 22nd match of IPL 2020 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab. Both teams will be face to face at Dubai International Cricket Stadium from 07:30 pm today. Hyderabad has won two matches so far this season. At the same time, Punjab has got only one victory so far. In such a situation, both teams will try their best to win this match. Let us know which players are going to keep their eyes on the performance of this match.

1- KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul’s bat is on fire this season. Rahul is the highest run-scorer in the tournament so far. In five matches of this season, Rahul has scored 302 runs at an average of 75.50. During this time, 31 fours and 10 sixes have come out of his bat.

2- David Warner

Before the start of the IPL, the bat of Australian batsman David Warner in great form has been silent so far in the season. Although he has scored 175 runs at an average of 35 in the tournament, but according to his stature, these figures are proving to be modest. In such a situation, all eyes will be on the captain of Hyderabad against Punjab today.

3- Mayank Agarwal

The performance of Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal has been amazing this season. Mayank has also scored a century in IPL 2020. He is currently ranked number three on the list of batsmen who have scored the most runs in the tournament. Mayank has scored 272 runs in five matches of IPL 2020 at an average of 54.40. This includes 27 fours and 11 sixes.

4- Glenn Maxwell

Australian explosive batsman Glenn Maxwell, who is in great form before the start of IPL 2020, has not performed as expected in the tournament so far. So far he has not played a single big innings in five matches of the season. In such a situation, the team will have a lot of expectations from this player.

5- Manish Pandey

Till now, Pandeyji’s bat has also remained silent in IPL 2020. Manish Pandey, who often runs with consistency, has not been able to play a single big innings so far this season. However, everyone knows that there is no dearth of talent in them. In such a situation, in today’s match, everyone will expect the best performance from Pandey.