A good news has been revealed for the Kolkata Knight Riders team ahead of the 35th match of the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020. The action of the team’s spin bowler Sunil Narine has been removed from the list of suspected bowling action by the IPL committee and he has now been given permission to bowl.

Sunil Narine’s bowling action was described as suspicious by match officials in the match played against Kings XI Punjab, after which Naren was working on his action at the ICC Academy in Dubai. KKR’s team did not take the risk on Naren and did not include him in the team in the previous matches. The IPL committee said, “KKR’s team had requested the IPL Suspected Bowling Action Committee to look into their bowling action and they also gave us a slow-motion video of different angles of Naren’s bowling action. We watched that video and his action closely and found that his elbow was as bent as it should be according to the rules. However, the committee said that the video which has been given to him of Naren’s bowling action, will have to be bowled in the entire IPL with the same action.

Suspicious bowling action with Naren has been a problem since 2014. Naren’s action was reported twice in the Champions League tournament, due to which he could not even play the 2015 World Cup. After this, the same problem with him again came up in IPL 2015 and he was stopped from bowling in November that year. In 2016, the ICC cleared Naren to play his action, but his action was once again found suspicious in the Pakistan Super League 2018. Although Naren was allowed to play in the IPL 2020, he could be banned if his action was again found suspicious.