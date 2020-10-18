Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the 35th match of the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. In this match, Hyderabad captain David Warner has decided to bowl first by winning the toss against Kolkata. A win would be crucial for both teams to stay in the playoff race. KKR’s team lost to Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets in their last match, while Hyderabad lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last match.

KKR and Hyderabad have played 18 matches so far, of which 11 have been won by the Kolkata team, while 7 matches have been won by the Hyderabad team. In this season’s encounter, KKR’s team had named the match by 7 wickets.