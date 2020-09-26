IPL 2020, SRH vs KKR 8th Match Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have both started their IPL 2020 campaign with a defeat. On Saturday, both teams will take on the ground with the intention of registering their first win of the season. This match between the two teams will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. KKR was defeated by Mumbai Indians by 49 runs in their first match of the season. At the same time, Hyderabad had to face defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR captain is Dinesh Karthik, while SRH captain is David Warner. The two teams have faced each other 17 times in the IPL, with KKR’s team winning 10 times, while SRH have to contend with only seven wins. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played on 26 September, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium. In Abu Dhabi, players are not expected to get any relief from the heat. There is a possibility of 39 degree Celsius temperature in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can I watch the live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

Live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Ken Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), David Warner (captain), Kane Williamson / Mohammad Nabi, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Andre Russell, Sunil Naren, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Shivam Mavi, Sidhesh Lad, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan , Tom Benton, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakraborty, M. Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green.

KKR Potential Playing XI: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Shivman Mavi, P Krishna and Kuldeep Yadav.

