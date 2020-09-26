IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR, Pitch & Weather Report and Match Preview: In the eighth match of season 13 of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be seen on Saturday. The opening of IPL 13 has not been good for both these teams. While Kolkata Knight Riders lost their first match by 49 runs against Mumbai Indians, Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore by 10 runs in a very exciting match. But the team that wins the 8th match will be able to open their account in the points table.

Unlikely to change much in teams

Despite the defeat in the first match, there is no possibility of any major changes in the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders. However, Kane Williamson may be back in the Hyderabad team, given the weak middle order. But his fit before the match is important, because Warner had informed about his injury after the first match. Another change in the team can be seen with Sandeep Sharma, who proved to be very expensive in the first match.

If we talk about Kolkata Knight Riders, then there is no possibility of any change in the team. Dinesh Karthik defended his players despite a crushing defeat against Mumbai Indians. Dinesh Karthik said that players cannot be excluded from the team on the basis of just one match. Karthik also favored Morgan and Cummins, who were flopped in the first match.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Saturday’s match will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knighters at the ground in Abu Dhabi. In today’s match, the pitch is expected to be helpful for the spinner. Due factor will also work during the second innings, so it is possible that the team that wins the toss will prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report- How will the weather

In Abu Dhabi, players are not expected to get any relief from the heat. There is a possibility of 39 degree Celsius temperature in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Apart from this, the level of humidity can be between 80 percent and 85 percent.

Whose pan will remain heavy

In today’s match, there may be a close fight between Kolkata Knight Riders batsmen and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers. If the Kolkata batsmen show good form, then the team is more likely to win. However, KKR’s bowling is not very strong as there is a lack of experienced players in it. At the same time, the Hyderabad team will hope to start their openers well.

Playing xi (probable)

KKR: Dinesh Karthik (captain and wicketkeeper), Sunil Naren, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Nikhil Nayak, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma.

