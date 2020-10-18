SRH vs KKR: In the first match of Super Sunday, the teams of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be face to face. This match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 3:30 pm. Both the teams had to face defeat in their previous matches. In such a situation, both teams will try their best to win in this match.

Kolkata has played eight matches so far this season, winning four matches and losing four. Hyderabad has played only eight matches so far. But in this he has won only three matches.

Weather Report- How will the weather

The weather will be perfectly clear in this match played at the Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the players will also have to face severe heat here. This is the afternoon match, so dew will have no role. In such a situation, the team that wins the toss can decide to bat first.

Pitch Report- Pitch Report

Sheikh Zayed International Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi is completely different compared to Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, it is a fairly large ground by size. But here the spinners can get some help. In such a situation, both the teams can take the field with two lead spinners.

Match prediction

Our match prediction meter says that Kolkata Knight Riders will win in this match. However, the match is likely to remain closed.

Potential playing eleven of both teams

Kolkata Knight Riders – Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty and Kuldeep Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma.