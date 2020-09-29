IPL 2020, SRH Vs DC 11th Match Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Delhi’s team is doing well, they have beaten Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their matches played so far this season. Delhi’s attempt will be to put a hat-trick of victory. At the same time, SRH’s team has lost in both their initial matches. Both teams will take the field with the intention of winning in this match. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s command is in the hands of David Warner, while the captain of Delhi Capitals is Shreyas Iyer. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live broadcast.

When is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capital (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played on September 29, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) be played?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

At what time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)?

The live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be on Disney + Hotstar.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Chris Woakes, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Chemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan , Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichane, Tushar Deshpande.

Delhi Capitals probable playing XI: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimran Hetmyer, Akshar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Possible Playing XI: David Warner (Captain), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Khalil Ahmed, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

