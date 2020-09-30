IPL 2020 SRH Vs DC Highlights: Sunrisers Hyderabad finally got their first win in the Indian Premier League season 13. Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in the match played on Tuesday. Sunrisers Hyderabad, batting first, scored 162 runs losing four wickets in 20 overs. Delhi team chased this target, losing seven wickets in 20 overs and scored 147 runs. Now there is no team in the tournament that has not won.

Williamson returns

Delhi won the toss and invited Hyderabad to bat. Hyderabad made a big change after two defeats and replaced Ken Willinson in the team. At the same time, Delhi’s team also put the first over of the innings towards Ishant Sharma’s return after injury. Hyderabad started well, but the openers were not able to score at a much faster pace. In the powerplay, Warner and Bairstow did not let a single wicket fall.

For Delhi, Amit Mishra came with the seventh over, scoring 14 runs, Hyderabad’s score reached 52 runs. But in the ninth over, Amit Mishra made a great comeback and broke this partnership by dismissing Warner. Warner along with Bairstow added 77 runs.

Manish Pandey was trying to score fast as soon as he came and so he could play only five balls on which he scored three runs. Rabada caught his catch on Amit’s ball. After Pandey departed, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who played his first match this season, teamed up with Bairstow to level the innings and lead the team to a total score of 162. Johnny Bairstow scored 53, David Warner 45 and Kane Williamson scored 41 runs.

The magic of Rashid Khan has gone

Bhuvneshwar Kumar gave the first success to Hyderabad by dismissing Prithvi Shaw in brilliant form in the first over for 2 runs. Hyderabad bowled very tightly and Delhi’s team could score only 34 runs in the powerplay.

After the power play, spinner Rashid Khan came to bowl and in this match his magic was fierce. Rashid Khan dismissed Delhi captain Shreyas Iyer (17) in the eighth over and gave him another blow. Opener Shikhar Dhawan (34) was also stumped by Bairstow trapped in his googly by Rashid Khan.

Rishabh Pant, the stormiest batsman from Delhi, was on the field. Simran Hetmyer, who came with him, started taking big shots after some time, 15 runs in the 13th over, 10 runs in the 14th over, 16 runs in the 15th over, both of them started making the atmosphere in Delhi’s favor. But on the first ball of the 17th over, Bhuvneshwar caught Hetmyer (21 runs, 12 balls, 2 sixes) by Manish Pandey.

Delhi needed 59 runs off 29 balls. Rashid Khan put Delhi’s big hope Pant out in the 17th over and brought him under pressure. However, the hero of the first match of Delhi was Marcus Stoinis at the other end. Rashid conceded just five runs in his over. Delhi now needed 44 runs in 18 balls. T. Natarajan lbw Stoinis in the 18th over, ending Delhi’s hopes of victory.

Rashid Khan bowled amazingly in this match. Rashid Khan took three wickets for 14 runs in his four overs. Rashid received the Man of the Match award for this performance. Bhuvneshwar Kumar got two, Khalil Ahmed and Natarajan got one wicket each.

