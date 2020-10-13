The 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Dubai on Tuesday. The three-time champions and last-time runners-up Chennai have lost five of the seven matches so far and are now desperate to return to victory. He is currently seventh in the eight-team table. The condition of Sunrisers is also not very good. He has won three out of seven matches and is ranked fifth in the table. The five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday would have hurt the team as they kept a good control on the match after scoring 158 runs for four wickets.

Know when, where and how you can watch live streaming and live telecast of this match-

When and where will this match be played?

The 29th match of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings is to be played at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday 13 October.

What time will the match start in India?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 7.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the start of the match i.e. 7.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Superkings on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI for both teams:

Possible playing XI of Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf Duplessis, Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), N Jagadishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Hazlewood, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

Potential playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Srivats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep Sharma, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yara, Khalil Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

Chennai Super Kings Squad 2020: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Murali Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Sentner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Kurran, N Jagadishan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.