IPL 2020 SRH vs CSK Live: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a crucial match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. Chennai Super Kings team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni is 7th in the points table. He has played 7 matches so far this season, of which he has won 2. While in five matches he has suffered defeat. CSK captain MS Dhoni is the second most successful captain in IPL history.

At the same time, the team of Sunrisers Hyderabad led by David Warner is in a slightly better position. But Hyderabad’s performance has not been much better than other teams. Sunrisers Hyderabad have played 7 matches this season, out of which they have won 3 and lost four. SRH’s team is fifth in point table.

Both SRH and CSK teams have faced each other 13 times in IPL. In which Chennai Super Kings have won 9 times. At the same time, Sunrisers Hyderabad has won only four. Today’s competition is expected to be tough and thorny. So let’s know when and where you can watch the match live telecast.

When is the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be played on Tuesday, 13 October.

Where will the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match be played?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

At what time will the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) The IPL 2020 match will start at 7:30 pm Indian time, while the toss will be at 7pm.

Where can I watch live telecast of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2020 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Live streaming of IPL 2020 match will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shrivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T.V. Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI

David Warner (Captain), Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, and T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Shane Watson, Shardul Thakur, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Engidi, Mitchell Santner, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadishan, Monu Kumar, Rituraj Gaikwad, R.K. Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood, Sam Curran

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (captain), Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curren, N Jagadishan and Karn Sharma.

