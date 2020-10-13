SRH vs CSK: The teams of Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be face to face in the 29th match of IPL 2020. Earlier in this season, when there was a fight between these two teams, Hyderabad took a turn. In such a situation, Dhoni and company will take the field this time with the intention of equalizing the previous defeat. Let us know which players are going to keep their eyes on the performance of this match.

1- MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni’s bat has been silent so far. Mahi has disappointed her fans on several occasions in this season. In this case, against Hyderabad, he can give a critical reply to his critics with the bat. Chennai fans will expect a big and match-winning innings from Dhoni today.

2- David Warner

The strongest link in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting is their captain David Warner. In seven matches this season, Warner has scored 275 runs at an average of 39.29. During this time, 22 fours and eight sixes have come off his bat. Warner is fourth in the list of batsmen scoring the most runs in the tournament.

3- Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is the most successful batsman of Chennai Super Kings this season. In the tournament, he has so far scored 307 runs at an average of 61.40 and a strike rate of 147.60. During this time, 29 fours and eight sixes have come out of his bat. Even today, all eyes will be on Plessis’ performance against Hyderabad.

4- Johnny Bairstow

England wicket-keeper batsman Johnny Bairstow is one of the leading batsmen of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bairstow, who is in fine form, has scored 257 runs in seven matches this season at an average of 36.71. He is currently at number five in the list of batsmen scoring the most runs in the tournament. In this match also, Bairstow will be expecting his fans a big innings.

5- Ambati Rayudu

Chennai Super Kings, who have been consistently performing poorly in this season, will have to register a win today. In such a situation, it is very important for him to score the number three batsman Ambati Rayudu. Rayudu led his team to victory in the opening match of this season by scoring a half century, but after that his injury was overshadowed by the team and reached the lowest position in the points table. However, Rayudu can single-handedly win the team today. In such a situation, everyone’s eyes are set on their performance.