In the Indian Premier League (IPL), in the first match today, two such teams will be face to face, which are commanded by two legendary Australian players. In the first match of Sunday, Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, will go on a comeback to lead Rajasthan team against Steven Rajasthan Royals and facing defeat in the previous match. Hyderabad had defeated Kings XI Punjab by 69 runs in the last match while Rajasthan had lost by 46 runs in their previous match against Delhi Capitals.

Hyderabad had a big win against Punjab and would like to go ahead keeping their rhythm while Rajasthan’s team would like to forget the previous defeat and return. Hyderabad are third in the points table with six wins with six wins and three defeats, while Rajasthan are at number seven with four wins with six wins and four defeats. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match.

When and where are the matches to be played?

The 26 matches of IPL 2020 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Sunday 11 October.

What time does the match start?

The match will start at 3.30 pm Indian time. The toss will be half an hour before the match start, ie at 3.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rahul Teotia, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Karthik Tyagi.

Potential playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Prithviraj Yara, Vijay Shankar, Riddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.