The Rajasthan Royals, who have been troubled by successive defeats, are hopeful that they will return to victory on Sunday with Ben Stokes in the Indian Premier League against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rajasthan are second from the bottom in the points table having suffered losses in four consecutive matches after two wins. At the same time, SunRisers have won three out of six matches and are in third place. Stokes’ required quarantine will be completed on Saturday. His absence has upset the balance of the team and so far the right combination has not been found.

On the other hand, Sunrisers defeated Kings XI Punjab by three wickets in the last match after a consistent defeat by opener Johnny Bairstow and spinner Rashid Khan. Bairstow scored 97 off 55 balls against Punjab for the Sunrisers. He also batted well against Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Captain David Warner, who has scored 227 runs so far, would like to maintain his good form, who scored 52 runs in 40 balls in the last match. Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson can play the innings. Let’s see how the playing eleven of both teams in this match of IPL can be-

Possible playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jose Butler, Steve Smith (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Rahul Teotia, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Karthik Tyagi.

Potential playing XI of Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Johnny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals Squad 2020: Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Ankit Rajput, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Teotia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Ryan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Jofra Archer , David Miller, Jose Batwar, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Karan, Robin Uthappa, Anirudh Joshi.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad 2020: David Warner (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Johnny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Jason Holder, Shahbaz Nadeem, Srivats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Khalil Ahmed, T Natarajan , Prithviraj Yara, Vijay Shankar, Riddhiman Saha, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Bawanka, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav.