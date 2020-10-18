There are two matches in Super Sunday today in which the Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad, captained by David Warner, in the first match. The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This match is important for both teams as another defeat here will make it difficult for both to make it to the playoffs. Both teams are eyeing their place at number four in the point table as the points of the other top three teams are much higher than theirs. At present, Delhi Capitals have 14 points while Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points each.

AB wins RCB ‘impossible’ match, it was Anushka-Virat’s reaction

For Kolkata Knight Riders new captain Eoin Morgan, many important things have to be considered before the match against Hyderabad. In the match played against Mumbai, the team was completely battered in both the batting and bowling departments. The top order has been a big problem for KKR this season, with the team’s openers failing to get a good start, while the performance of third-ranked Nitish Rana has not been anything special. At the same time, if Hyderabad has to remain in the race for the playoffs, then it is very important to get runs from the bat of captain David Warner. Also, Manish Pandey and Bairstow also have to understand their responsibility. Khalil Ahmed was heavily beaten against Chennai, Khalil took 45 runs in his four overs, although he also took 2 wickets in his name.

Coach Stephen Fleming told Bravo out of IPL for so many days

Head to head

KKR and Hyderabad have played 18 matches so far, of which 11 have been won by the Kolkata team, while 7 matches have been won by the Hyderabad team. In the clash that took place this season, KKR’s team won the match by 7 wickets. In 2019, both these teams came face to face each other 2 times, that year both the teams had named each match. In 2018, both these teams had fought each other three times and won 2 times while Hyderabad had won the match once. Let’s see where you will see live streaming and live telecast of this match-

Dhawan included an embarrassing record in his name, list includes Kohli

When and where are the matches to be played?

The 35th match of IPL 2020 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played on Sunday 18 October at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

What time does the match start?

According to Indian time, this match will start at 3.30 pm. The toss will be half an hour before the match start, ie at 3.00 pm.

Where can I watch live telecast?

You can watch the live telecast of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Star Sports Network.

Where can I watch live streaming?

You will be able to watch the live streaming of this match on the Disney + Hotstar app.