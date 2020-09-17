IPL 2020 SRH Schedule: The 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin in the UAE from 19 September. IPL has been shifted to UAE instead of India due to Corona virus. In the 13th season, the IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad are eyeing the title for the third time. In these efforts, the team’s command has been given in the hands of David Warner, who won the 2016 title.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s campaign in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League will begin on 21 September against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai. In the league stage, Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their last match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on 3 November at the ground of Sharjah.

Sunrisers Hyderabad schedule

S.no Team The date Time place 1 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore September 21, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 2 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders September 26, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals September 29, 2020 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings 02 October, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 04 October 2020 3:30 PM Sharjah 6 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab October 08, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 7 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals October 11, 2020 3:30 PM Dubai 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings October 13, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders October 18, 2020 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 10 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals October 23, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 11 Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 24, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 12 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals October 27, 2020 7:30 PM Dubai 13 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore October 31, 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah 14 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians 03 November 2020 7:30 PM Sharjah

Changes in captaincy

After two years, Sunrisers Hyderabad has decided to give the command of the team again in the hands of David Warner. In 2018, David Warner lost the command of the team due to the ball tempering controversy. But last season, Warner made a great comeback and scored the most runs for the team. The team won the 2016 title under the captaincy of Warner.

However, Sunrisers Hyderabad have not kept Shikhar Dhawan in the team this season. The team has Indian players like Manish Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Vijay Shankar, while foreign players such as Rashid Khan, Bairstow and Kane Williamson also have good options.

