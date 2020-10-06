Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been ruled out of the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League due to injury. Sunrisers Hyderabad has included Prithvi Raj Yara (Prithvi Raj Yarra) in the team in place of Bhuvi. Prithvi Raj will play for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the remaining matches of IPL in place of Bhuvi. Sunrisers Hyderabad has given this information through its official Twitter handle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad wrote on Twitter, ‘Update: Bhuvaneshwar Kumar will not be able to play in IPL 2020 due to injury, we wish him well soon. Prithvi Raj Yara will replace Bhuvi in ​​the remaining matches of the season. Prithvi Raj made his IPL debut on behalf of Kolkata Knight Riders last year. He got a chance to play two matches last year, in which he took a wicket.