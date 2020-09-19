The IPL 2020 will begin with a thrilling match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. There will be many new things in IPL 2020 and one of them will also be the services of Sportradar. The BCCI has hired SportRadar to detect betting related irregularities during the Indian Premier League.

Let us know that due to Corona virus epidemic, the IPL is going out of UAE from India. Under the contract, all the matches of IPL 2020 will be monitored by Sportradar’s Indigrity Services so that betting can be tracked. Sportradar will also provide risk assessment to the BCCI and its intelligence and investigative services can also be used by the board if needed. The international firm will use advanced data analytics and monitor betting markets to protect the integrity of the league.

Neeraj Kumar, former head of BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), expressed happiness over the contract with Sportradar. Former Delhi Police Commissioner Neeraj Kumar said that he had proposed it while staying in ACU.

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians have not won a single match in UAE, know how CSK’s performance is

Asked why BCCI kept Sportradar for IPL 2020, where media persons are not even allowed in the tournament? Says Neeraj Kumar, “During his leadership at ACU, he proposed to include Sportradar. They observe betting patterns in markets around the world. When they see unexpected changes in betting patterns. If they know something If it is perceived to be wrong, then they alert the agency. ” Neeraj Kumar said that any player will think a thousand times during IPL 2020 before engaging in any corrupt activity.

In the UAE, IPL matches will be played in three places Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Dubai will host 24 matches, Abu Dhabi 20 while Sharjah will host 12 matches. The first match between Chennai and Mumbai, which will compete in the title match of IPL 2019, will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

IPL 2020: Rohit-Dhoni can enter the field with only three foreign players, know what is the reason