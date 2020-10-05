Chennai Super Kings broke the order of three consecutive defeats by defeating Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday by a record century partnership between their openers Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson and Recorded his second win in Chennai, chasing a target of 179 runs in the battle of two teams at the bottom of the point table, led to the unbroken first wicket partnership of 181 runs between du Plessis (87 not out) and Watson (83 not out) in 17.4 overs. Won 181 runs without losing a wicket. CSK captain MS Dhoni did not get a chance to bat in this match but during this time a special record has been recorded in his name.

The 39-year-old Dhoni, who retired from international cricket, continues to perform brilliantly as a wicketkeeper in the IPL. In this match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni completed 100 catches of his IPL history in the match played against Punjab at the ground of Sharjah. Talking of taking the most catches as a wicketkeeper, Dinesh Karthik of Kolkata is ahead of him at this time. He has recorded 103 catches. Apart from this, Dhoni also holds the record for stumping 39 in IPL. Let me tell you that this is such an achievement which every wicket-keeper dreams to achieve.

MS Dhoni adds another feather to his cap. Gets to 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in the IPL 👏👏# Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FWNd6Y7FvP – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

With the victory in this match, Chennai also lost their consecutive matches to a halt. Prior to this match, the team had to face defeat in three consecutive matches. Dhoni said after the match that it was important to stop the Punjab team on a low score. He said that after watching the first three or four matches, I felt that if you stop him on a low score then you can pressure him. All the teams have aggressive batsmen who can destroy the bowling and our bowlers performed well. After winning against Punjab, Dhoni’s team is now at number six in the points table with four points. Punjab are at the bottom of the table with four out of five defeats.

