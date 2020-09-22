The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Saurabh Ganguly, praised Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devadatta Paddikal, saying that it was pleasant for him to watch Paddikal’s brilliant innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Paddikal scored 56 runs in 42 balls with eight fours in his IPL debut and surprised everyone with his best innings. He, along with Aaron Finch, gave Bengaluru a strong start.

Ganguly tweeted, “It was a pleasure to watch Paddikal’s great innings. The left-handed batsman batted excellently. “

Enjoyed watching devdutt padikal @RCBTweets ..left handers grace so delightful – Sourav Ganguly (@ SGanguly99) September 21, 2020

It is noteworthy that Paddikkal, who played for Karnataka in domestic cricket, became the highest run-scorer in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Trophy for the 2019-20 season. Paddikal made his first-class debut in 2018.

Padikkal and Chahal shine in RCB’s win over Sunrisers

After half-centuries from young Devadatta Padikkal and veteran AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal’s superb bowling saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) start their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in Dubai on Monday. Playing his first match in the IPL, Padikkal scored 56 runs with the help of eight fours off 42 balls, while De Villiers smashed 51 off 30 balls which included four fours and two sixes. With these innings played at the beginning of the innings and at the end of the innings, RCB scored 163 runs for five wickets after being invited to bat first.

In response, the Sunrisers were dismissed for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Johnny Bairstow (61 off 43 balls, six fours, two sixes) and Manish Pandey (34 off 33 balls, three fours, one six) added 71 runs for the second wicket. At one time, the Sunrisers were 121 for two, but lost the last eight wickets for 26 balls and 32 runs. Chahal took three wickets for 18 runs in four overs and started the fall of wickets. Shivam Dubey (two for 15) and Navdeep Saini (two for 25) also bowled impressively.