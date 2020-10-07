In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals have lost their third match in a row. Captain Steve Smith has suffered another setback after this defeat. They will have to pay a fine of Rs 12 lakh for the slow over rate. Smith was fined after the 57-run defeat against Mumbai Indians on 6 October. For the first time this season, the Rajasthan Royals team was found guilty of a slow-over rate, when Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh. Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer have also been fined this season.

According to an IPL media release, ‘because this is his team’s first offseason this season, Mr. Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh’. Rajasthan Royals will play their next match against Delhi Capitals on 9 October. Mumbai Indians batted first and scored 193 runs for four wickets in 20 overs. Suryakumar Yadav returned not out after scoring 79 runs. In response, the Rajasthan Royals were reduced to 136 runs in 18.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah took four, Trett Bolt and James Pattinson two each while Rahul Chahar and Kieron Pollard took one wicket each. With this victory, Mumbai Indians reached the top of the point table. At the same time, the Rajasthan Royals team has slipped to the seventh position. Rajasthan Royals got off to a solid start with wins against Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, but the team has since lost to Kolkata Knight Riders, RCB and Mumbai Indians.